Mental health charities to benefit from 400-mile cycle challenge

Rob and Pat Harbord, from Lowestoft, and Carl Moore, from Great Yarmouth, will take part in their west to east coast cycle ride called �Barmouth to Yarmouth 2020�. Photo: Rob Harbord Archant

Three keen cyclists will embark on a 400-mile coast-to-coast bike ride next week to raise funds for two mental health charities.

The trio will set off on their challenge on September 16 and have called their west to east coast cycle ride ‘Barmouth to Yarmouth 2020’.

Brothers Rob and Pat Harbord, from Lowestoft, will join forces with their friend Carl Moore, from Great Yarmouth, as they ride unsupported for the challenge.

They will start by driving with their bikes and equipment to Bangor in North Wales where they will drop off the van and then cycle 60 miles to the official start at Barmouth, on the Welsh coast.

They will then cycle back to Great Yarmouth over the next three days, carrying all their own equipment and camping en-route.

Originally planning to attempt the ride on the weekend of Rob’s 50th birthday in August, the challenge was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “On the plus side this has given us more time for training, however it does mean the days will be getting shorter.

“Hopefully, we won’t have to put our tents up in the dark!”

The trio have set themselves a target of raising £1000 to be shared between two mental health charities – ‘The 12th Man’, a local charity whose aim is to remove the stigma associated with poor mental health and to encourage men to talk about their problems before they reach crisis point.

The charity works within the local community and have set up clubs as well as working with men’s trades and interest groups to offer training, coaching and support for men or organisations who wish to become the “12th man” in their community.

The other beneficiary ‘Young Minds’ is a national charity that provides help, advice and support for young people, and their families, who are challenged by mental health issues.

Over the past 30 years Mr Harbord has worked in the marine industry and is currently an instructor at the International Boatbuilding Training College in Lowestoft. He has worked in various roles with many young people who have been affected either directly or indirectly by mental health problems.

He added: “I feel that now, more than ever, charities like these need our support in order to carry on their vital work.”

To support the cycling challenge search for ‘Robert Harbord’ on the ‘JustGiving’ website page.