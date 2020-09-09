Search

Advanced search

Mental health charities to benefit from 400-mile cycle challenge

PUBLISHED: 13:43 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 09 September 2020

Rob and Pat Harbord, from Lowestoft, and Carl Moore, from Great Yarmouth, will take part in their west to east coast cycle ride called �Barmouth to Yarmouth 2020�. Photo: Rob Harbord

Rob and Pat Harbord, from Lowestoft, and Carl Moore, from Great Yarmouth, will take part in their west to east coast cycle ride called �Barmouth to Yarmouth 2020�. Photo: Rob Harbord

Archant

Three keen cyclists will embark on a 400-mile coast-to-coast bike ride next week to raise funds for two mental health charities.

The trio will set off on their challenge on September 16 and have called their west to east coast cycle ride ‘Barmouth to Yarmouth 2020’.

Brothers Rob and Pat Harbord, from Lowestoft, will join forces with their friend Carl Moore, from Great Yarmouth, as they ride unsupported for the challenge.

They will start by driving with their bikes and equipment to Bangor in North Wales where they will drop off the van and then cycle 60 miles to the official start at Barmouth, on the Welsh coast.

They will then cycle back to Great Yarmouth over the next three days, carrying all their own equipment and camping en-route.

Originally planning to attempt the ride on the weekend of Rob’s 50th birthday in August, the challenge was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “On the plus side this has given us more time for training, however it does mean the days will be getting shorter.

“Hopefully, we won’t have to put our tents up in the dark!”

The trio have set themselves a target of raising £1000 to be shared between two mental health charities – ‘The 12th Man’, a local charity whose aim is to remove the stigma associated with poor mental health and to encourage men to talk about their problems before they reach crisis point.

The charity works within the local community and have set up clubs as well as working with men’s trades and interest groups to offer training, coaching and support for men or organisations who wish to become the “12th man” in their community.

The other beneficiary ‘Young Minds’ is a national charity that provides help, advice and support for young people, and their families, who are challenged by mental health issues.

Over the past 30 years Mr Harbord has worked in the marine industry and is currently an instructor at the International Boatbuilding Training College in Lowestoft. He has worked in various roles with many young people who have been affected either directly or indirectly by mental health problems.

He added: “I feel that now, more than ever, charities like these need our support in order to carry on their vital work.”

To support the cycling challenge search for ‘Robert Harbord’ on the ‘JustGiving’ website page.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

County farms manager sacked after council upholds allegations

Norfolk County Farms lets 17,000 acres to tenants. Picture: Joseph Casey Photography

Coronavirus restrictions Q&A: What are the new rules on social gatherings?

Police will be able to issue fines to people who do not adhere to the new restrictions on gathering in groups. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Social gatherings of more than six in England are to be made illegal

Boris Johnson. Picture: Julian Simmonds/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire.

Heavy traffic build-up through village following main road crash

A man was taken to hospital after the crash Picture; Chris Bishop

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Woman abused as she walked through village

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Number of new coronavirus cases falls in Norfolk

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ten-week-old Cockapoo puppies stolen overnight

Six 10-week-old Cockapoo puppies have been stolen from a property in Carbrooke. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nine-year-old loses battle with rare form of cancer

Liam Hills, from Brandon, died following a battle with a rare form of cancer. Picture: Courtesy of Sian Atkins

Over 60s might be asked to shield amid rising coronavirus cases, says UEA expert

Professor Paul Hunter, from the University of East Anglia. Picture: UEA

Woman suffers ‘indescribable’ pain after snake bite at park

Angela Morris was bitten by an adder at Holt Country Park. The photo on the right shows the blister that formed on her leg afterwards. Pictures: Angela Morris/Brittany Woodman