Police ask cyclist who fled bike in chase to collect it

Sarah Burgess

Published: 9:16 AM April 26, 2021    Updated: 10:15 AM April 26, 2021
The cyclist reportedly abandoned their bike after jumping dangerously on buildings and being spotted by police

The cyclist reportedly abandoned their bike after jumping dangerously on buildings and being spotted by police

A cyclist has been asked to collect their bike from a Norfolk police station after abandoning it during a chase with officers.

The person had been "climbing dangerously on buildings" in Watton on Sunday evening and had fled when pursued by police.

Breckland Police then tweeted just after 8pm on Sunday, April 25 requesting that the bicycle owner come to Watton Police station to collect it - and to have a "chat" with officers about their "antics" while they're there.

