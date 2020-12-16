News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cyclist taken to hospital after falling from bike in city

David Hannant

Published: 10:41 AM December 16, 2020   
Magpie Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Magpie Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

A cyclist was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after falling from his bike in a Norwich road.

At 10.48am on Tuesday, police were called to Magpie Road following reports a man had fallen from his bicycle.

The cyclist, a man aged in his late 40s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious head injuries following the incident.

Norfolk Constabulary has appealed for anybody who may have witnessed the incident to come forward with any information or dashcam footage.

The man was white, wearing a green fleece and riding a grey bicycle.

Anybody with information should contact Sgt Dan Taylor at Bethel Street police station on 101, quoting incident 98 of December 15.

