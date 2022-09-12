News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Cyclist remains in critical condition following crash in Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:55 PM September 12, 2022
The crash involving a bicycle and a van happened on the A1067 Fakenham Road in Bintree

A cyclist remains in a critical condition following a crash in Bintree last week - Credit: Google

A cyclist remains in a critical condition following a crash last week. 

The collision involving a bicycle and a Nissan Primastar van happened in the village of Bintree, near Fakenham.

Emergency services were called at 12.30pm on Friday, September 9, to the A1067 at the junction with Foulsham Road and The Street.

The cyclist was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for an investigation to take place and reopened at 5pm. 

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who may have seen the manner of riding or driving of either of the vehicles beforehand, or who may have dashcam or other footage of the area around the time of the collision. 

Anyone with any information to assist the investigation should contact PC Outlaw at Wymondham RAPT on 101 or by email at Mark.Outlaw@norfolk.police.uk quoting CAD 154 of Friday, September 9.

