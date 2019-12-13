Cyclist airlifted to hospital after lorry crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) has flown a cyclist to hospital after a crash with a lorry. Photo: EAAA EAAA

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash with a lorry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have been called to an RTC in Kenninghall Road near Diss. Picture: Google Police have been called to an RTC in Kenninghall Road near Diss. Picture: Google

Emergency services were called at about 12.30pm today, Friday, December 13, to a man with multiple serious injuries in Kenninghall Road, Garboldisham, near Diss.

You may also want to watch:

Volunteer emergency charity SARS provided initial medical care before the ambulance service arrived.

The man was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, by the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Police remain on scene with officers asking motorists to avoid the area.