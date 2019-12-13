Cyclist airlifted to hospital after lorry crash
PUBLISHED: 15:06 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 13 December 2019
A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash with a lorry.
Police have been called to an RTC in Kenninghall Road near Diss. Picture: Google
Emergency services were called at about 12.30pm today, Friday, December 13, to a man with multiple serious injuries in Kenninghall Road, Garboldisham, near Diss.
Volunteer emergency charity SARS provided initial medical care before the ambulance service arrived.
The man was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, by the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
Police remain on scene with officers asking motorists to avoid the area.
