Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts Archant

A cyclist was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious crash involving a car in north Norfolk.

Emergency responders including the air ambulance were called to the incident in Overstrand Road, Cromer, at around 11.30am on Tuesday, May 11.

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue and a road ambulance were also called to the scene and the road was closed in both directions.

A Norfolk police spokesman said the cyclist was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Three ambulances, a Community First Responder, a rapid response vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic collision on Overstrand Road, Cromer shortly after 11.30am.

“One patient was transported by road ambulance to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and care.

“A second patient with serious injuries was transported to Addenbrookes Hospital by air ambulance.”

