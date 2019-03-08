Man taken to hospital with serious head injuries after falling off bike

A man was taken to hospita after falling off his bike on Newmarket Road. Picture Google. Archant

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after falling off his bike near Norwich.

Police were called at 6.50pm on Saturday to reports that a cyclist had fallen from his bike on Newmarket Road in Cringleford.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious head injuries.

It is not known how the man came to fall from his bicycle and officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them. Anyone with information should call PC Kayleigh Whittock at Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing on 101.