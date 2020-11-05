Cyclist injured in crash on busy road
PUBLISHED: 13:47 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 05 November 2020
Archant
A cyclist was taken to hospital after he was involved in a collision with a car on a busy road.
Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called out about 3.50pm on Wednesday, November 4 following reports of a collision between a car and a bicycle in Lowestoft.
A police spokesman said: “We were called following reports of a road traffic collision in Cooke Road close to the South Lowestoft industrial estate involving a Vauxhall Corsa car and a cyclist.”
“The cyclist was conscious and breathing but had sustained an injury.”
There were reports of widespread traffic delays, with tailbacks as a road closure was put in place to the Bloodmoor roundabout while the incident was dealt with.
Police said the road was reopened at 4.40pm.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We sent one ambulance to the scene.
“A male patient was treated and was taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further care.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.