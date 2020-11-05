Cyclist injured in crash on busy road

A cyclist was taken to hospital after he was involved in a collision with a car on a busy road.

Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called out about 3.50pm on Wednesday, November 4 following reports of a collision between a car and a bicycle in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: “We were called following reports of a road traffic collision in Cooke Road close to the South Lowestoft industrial estate involving a Vauxhall Corsa car and a cyclist.”

“The cyclist was conscious and breathing but had sustained an injury.”

There were reports of widespread traffic delays, with tailbacks as a road closure was put in place to the Bloodmoor roundabout while the incident was dealt with.

Police said the road was reopened at 4.40pm.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We sent one ambulance to the scene.

“A male patient was treated and was taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further care.”