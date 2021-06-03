Cyclist injured in car crash on A47
Published: 10:20 PM June 3, 2021
A cyclist has been injured in a crash with a car on the A47.
The crash happened at around 7.30pm on Thursday and Norfolk police closed a section of the road between Blofield and Brundall.
Traffic was diverted through the two villages while police closed the road.
A police spokesman confirmed that the road was closed for some time with diversions in place but that it had now reopened.
He said: "A cyclist and a car were involved in a collision this evening on the A47 at Blofield.
"The cyclist was injured which meant police closed the section of the A47 in this area for some time.
"The cyclist received medical attention at the scene.
"A diversion was put in place for some time but the section of the road has now reopened."
