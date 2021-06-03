News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cyclist injured in car crash on A47

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 10:20 PM June 3, 2021   
a47 closure

Police closed a section of the A47 for some time. - Credit: Archant

A cyclist has been injured in a crash with a car on the A47.

The crash happened at around 7.30pm on Thursday and Norfolk police closed a section of the road between Blofield and Brundall.

Traffic was diverted through the two villages while police closed the road.

A police spokesman confirmed that the road was closed for some time with diversions in place but that it had now reopened.

a47 crash

The crash led to some bad traffic on the A47 for some time. - Credit: Archant

He said: "A cyclist and a car were involved in a collision this evening on the A47 at Blofield.

You may also want to watch:

"The cyclist was injured which meant police closed the section of the A47 in this area for some time.

"The cyclist received medical attention at the scene.

"A diversion was put in place for some time but the section of the road has now reopened."

