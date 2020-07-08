Driver arrested after crash leaves cyclist with punctured lung

Police, paramedics and the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded following a crash on Long Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

A man has been arrested following a crash which saw a cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed on a nearby park following a crash on Long Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed on a nearby park following a crash on Long Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST), police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 5pm on Monday, July 6 following reports of a collision on Long Road in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said the collision involved a cyclist and an Audi A4, with a man in his 20s suffering injuries.

The spokesman said: “The cyclist was taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and subsequently transferred to Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge with a punctured lung.

A 31-year-old man, the driver of the Audi, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing injury by dangerous driving and failing a drug test.”

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has subsequently been released under investigation.

With the Anglia One helicopter landing in a nearby park at 5.25pm, they assisted EEAST and police with the man.

An air ambulance spokesman said: “Doctor Nicola Wallace-King and critical care paramedic Carl Smith gave the patient a full assessment and provided A and E level care at the scene.

“The HEMS team then accompanied the patient to James Paget Hospital, by land ambulance, for further treatment.”