Search

Advanced search

Cyclist ‘critical’ after falling from bicycle

PUBLISHED: 11:51 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 18 May 2020

Police said the man suffered serious head injuries after falling from his bicycle in the park between Cemetery Drive and Gaywood Hall Drive in King's Lynn Picture: Google

Police said the man suffered serious head injuries after falling from his bicycle in the park between Cemetery Drive and Gaywood Hall Drive in King's Lynn Picture: Google

Archant

A cyclist is in a critical condition after falling from his bike.

Police said the man, who is in his 50s, suffered severe head injuries after an incident in King’s Lynn last night.

Officers say it happened in parkland between Cemetery Drive and Gaywood Hall Drive at about 7.40pm.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or has information concerning the riding manner of the cyclist prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Peter Howlett or PC Jack Williamson at the Swaffham roads and armed policing team on 101 or email Peter.Howlett@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or Jack.Williamson@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 423 of Sunday, May 17.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Let’s keep Norfolk’s self-respect as the tourism gates start to reopen after lockdown

Creamy waves a Cromer to stir hopes of a whirly ice-cream treat along rhe front

Carpet and paint tins dumped in river at natural beauty spot

Waste dumped in the river at Knettishall Heath near Thetford. Photo: Eve Stoneburgh

Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Let’s keep Norfolk’s self-respect as the tourism gates start to reopen after lockdown

Creamy waves a Cromer to stir hopes of a whirly ice-cream treat along rhe front

Carpet and paint tins dumped in river at natural beauty spot

Waste dumped in the river at Knettishall Heath near Thetford. Photo: Eve Stoneburgh

Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Retail chain adopts “zero tolerance” approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

More than 40 new homes to be built at former telephone centre

An image of what the new apartments in Westwick Street would look like. Pic: LSI Architects.

Owner of Chapelfield shopping centre blames coronavirus for further financial woes

Intu-owned Chapelfield, pictured before lockdown. Pic: Archant
Drive 24