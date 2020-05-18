Cyclist ‘critical’ after falling from bicycle
PUBLISHED: 11:51 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 18 May 2020
A cyclist is in a critical condition after falling from his bike.
Police said the man, who is in his 50s, suffered severe head injuries after an incident in King’s Lynn last night.
Officers say it happened in parkland between Cemetery Drive and Gaywood Hall Drive at about 7.40pm.
The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn where he remains in a critical condition.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or has information concerning the riding manner of the cyclist prior to the incident.
Anyone with information should contact Sgt Peter Howlett or PC Jack Williamson at the Swaffham roads and armed policing team on 101 or email Peter.Howlett@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or Jack.Williamson@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 423 of Sunday, May 17.
