Cyclist ‘critical’ after falling from bicycle

Police said the man suffered serious head injuries after falling from his bicycle in the park between Cemetery Drive and Gaywood Hall Drive in King's Lynn Picture: Google Archant

A cyclist is in a critical condition after falling from his bike.

Police said the man, who is in his 50s, suffered severe head injuries after an incident in King’s Lynn last night.

Officers say it happened in parkland between Cemetery Drive and Gaywood Hall Drive at about 7.40pm.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or has information concerning the riding manner of the cyclist prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Peter Howlett or PC Jack Williamson at the Swaffham roads and armed policing team on 101 or email Peter.Howlett@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or Jack.Williamson@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 423 of Sunday, May 17.