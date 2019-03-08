Cyclist thrown off bike after being hit by lorry

Phil Large was thrown off his bike during a time trial event. Photo: Phil Large Phil Large

A cyclist has described the moment he was thrown from his bike after he was cut up by a lorry during a time trial event.

Phil Large was on track to complete a personal best in King's Lynn Cycling Club's 10 Mile TT, on July 24, when the right handlebar of his bike was struck by an over-taking lorry, throwing him backwards and on to the road.

The lorry, which hit Mr Large on the A134 near Shouldham Thorpe, did not stop, however a truck driving in the opposite direction saw the incident and stopped to offer assistance calling the emergency services.

Mr Large, who was travelling at 29mph when he was struck, was rushed to King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was treated for road rash from his hip to his shoulder, whiplash and concussion.

His bike was written-off following the incident, but despite his injuries Mr Large said he is remaining positive. The cyclist added that he had been having a good season up until the incident and was due to race in Colchester last weekend.

Mr Large said: "This is the first time I've had an accident at an event. You get close calls regularly, but I don't want it to impact me. I love cycling and this isn't going to stop me."

A police spokesman said: "Police were called on Wednesday, July 24 at 7.20pm to reports of a collision between a cyclist and a lorry, on the A134 at Shouldham Thorpe, King's Lynn. The cyclist sustained minor injuries."

Officers are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to call 101.