'I haven't let it stop me': Cyclist with halved lung capacity embarks on 'side-to-side' UK challenge

Aaron Cone, 47, from Kessingland will start his journey to Lowestoft from St David's Head in Wales. Picture: Contributed by Cone family Archant

A cyclist with halved lung capacity will embark on a 400 mile ride, to give back to the foundation that helped him breathe easy.

Aaron Cone, 47, from Kessingland, will start his journey to Lowestoft from St David's Head in Wales with his father Stephen Cone this Sunday, May 19.

The six-day journey from the most westerly point of the British Isles to the most easterly has been dubbed as the 'side to side' journey by the fundraisers.

After suffering from asthma from birth following an allergic reaction to penicillin, Mr Cone hoped to give back to the British Lung Foundation.

"Through my younger years I wasn't allowed to take part in certain sports. I had to be monitored at school plus a fair bit of physio.

"Fortunately as I grew older the symptoms began to ease and I would only have problems when the air pollution was bad or in times of stress. In those times I would be given a course of steroids along with my every day preventative medicine and everything would be fine within a few days," he said.

Following a factory fire factory in 2010, he was exposed to smoke and ammonia gas which resulted in additional lung and breathing issues.

Now his lung capacity has been almost halved.

"I've always enjoyed a healthy lifestyle to maintain a nice rhythm of life but I've really had to ramp that up since 2010.

"I've had a lot more physio again and I now have twice yearly check-ups to monitor my condition. The biggest change, however, is that I am now permanently on steroid medication which I take three times a day.

"Regardless of all the health issues I've had, I haven't let it stop me from being active which, in turn, keeps me active, with cycling now at the forefront of my health regime.

"We'll be doing it over six days averaging about sixty-five miles a day. We'll also be self-supported carrying all our own kit and camping along the route. So that's the challenge."

To donate to their fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aaron-cone.