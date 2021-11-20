Teenage cyclist dies after collision with van

Police officers carrying out investigations on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 17 after a road traffic collision involving a cyclist and a van on Higher Drive, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A teenager has died following a road traffic collision in Lowestoft.

The 16-year-old, named by police as Ethan Wright from the town, had been riding his bike on Higher Drive, near the Woods Loke West junction.

He was in collision with a white van shortly before 10.15am on Wednesday, November 17, and was flown by air ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he sadly died the following day.

Pending formal coroner’s inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the cyclist as 16-year-old Ethan.

A statement from Suffolk Police said Ethan’s family were being supported by specialist trained officers and requested that their privacy was respected at this time.

The road was closed for several hours to allow for a collision investigation to be carried out, reopening at approximately 4pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision and from those driving in the area with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference CAD 98 of 17 November.