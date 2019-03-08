Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

PUBLISHED: 19:39 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:36 28 May 2019

A cyclist has died after a collision with a lorry Picture: Matthew Usher.

A cyclist has died after a collision with a lorry Picture: Matthew Usher.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2014

A woman cyclist has died following a road traffic collision with a lorry in Bungay.

Police were called by the ambulance service at just before 3pm today to reports of a collision involving a bicycle and an HGV on St John's Road in the town, near to the junction of Hillside Road West.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said next of kin had been informed.

The road remains closed to allow an investigation into the circumstances of the collision to continue and local diversions have been put in place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving beforehand, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference CAD 188 of May 28.

Most Read

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 17 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Tearoom to close because there’s ‘nowhere to park’

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pictured are members of the Red Hat Ladies Society. Pic: Pretty Little Teashop

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Former Norwich Labour MP Charles Clarke: I voted Liberal Democrat too

Former Norwich South MP Charles Clarke outside the Forum in Norwich Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists