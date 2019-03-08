Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A cyclist has died after a collision with a lorry Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2014

A woman cyclist has died following a road traffic collision with a lorry in Bungay.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called by the ambulance service at just before 3pm today to reports of a collision involving a bicycle and an HGV on St John's Road in the town, near to the junction of Hillside Road West.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said next of kin had been informed.

The road remains closed to allow an investigation into the circumstances of the collision to continue and local diversions have been put in place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving beforehand, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference CAD 188 of May 28.