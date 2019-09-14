Cyclist dies in crash on rural road

The cyclist died following a collision with a van on the B1077 Shelfanger Road, near Diss. Picture: Google Google

A cyclist has died following a crash in a rural village.

Emergency services were called shortly after 8.45pm on Friday, September 13 to reports of a collision between a white Vauxhall Combo van and a cyclist on the B1077 Shelfanger Road, in Shelfanger, near Diss.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed while emergency services, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, dealt with the incident and was re-opened at 2.20am on Saturday.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving or riding before the collision.

They are also keen to hear from anybody with dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the serious collision investigation team on 101, quoting incident number 521 of September 13 2019.