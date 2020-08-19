Cyclist in 70s dies following crash

A Norfolk cyclist died after a crash on the B5307 in Cumbria. Picture: Google Google

A Norfolk cyclist has died five days after being involved in a crash in the north of the country.

On Saturday, August 8, Norman Dovey was involved in a crash on the B5307 between Newton Arlosh and Kirkbride in north Cumbria, at around 5pm.

Cumbria Constabulary has now confirmed that Mr Dovey, 74 died of his injuries five days later, on Thursday, August 13.

The incident saw the road closed and an air ambulance attend the scene.