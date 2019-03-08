Cyclist who died after crash is named

Paul Simms, who has died in hospital after being involved in a collision with a car Picture: Cambridgeshire police Archant

A cyclist who died after being involved in a collision with a car has been named.

The crash happened on April 23 on Roman Bank, Leverington, near Wisbech, and also involved a silver Vauxhall Astra.

Police said Paul Simms, 68, from Wisbech St Mary, died in hospital from his injuries on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made in connection with the collision and an investigation continues.

His family said: "Paul was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather, he will be sadly missed."

Anyone with information about the crash should call police on 101.