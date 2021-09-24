News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cyclist injured in crash with BMW at Thickthorn roundabout

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:38 PM September 24, 2021   
Police are re-appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the A11

Police are appealing for witnesses after crash involving a cyclist and a BMW at Thickthorn roundabout - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A cyclist was injured after a crash with a grey BMW 3 series at the Thickthorn roundabout on Thursday morning. 

The crash happened at 7.45am on September 23 on the eastbound slip road off the A47 towards the Thickthorn roundabout.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital as a precaution. 

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the incident.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was travelling in the area at the time and may have relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Steven Conway at the Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident number 52 of September 23, 2021.

Norfolk
A11 Norfolk News

