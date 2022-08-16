Cyclist celebrates 70th birthday by pedalling to 70 churches

Anthony Meynell, who is celebrating his 70th birthday by cycling to 70 churches. - Credit: Diocese of Norwich

A keen Norfolk cyclist will celebrate his 70th birthday by aiming to visit 70 churches as part of the Norfolk Churches Trust Bike Ride.

Anthony Meynell, a Norfolk farmer and forester from Honingham near Dereham, was inspired to take part in the ride as he cycled through the county.

He said: “Cycling past so many of Norfolk’s beautiful churches sowed the seed of the idea to cycle to 70 rural Norfolk churches.

"It will be a long, hard day’s cycling, but worthwhile if it helps to raise awareness of the Norfolk Churches Trust and raises a useful amount of money for much needed repairs.”

Norfolk has over 600 churches, 95pc of which are listed buildings.

The annual bike ride event on September 10 is fully supported by the Bishop of Norwich, the Bishop of Lynn and the Bishop of Thetford.





The Rt Rev Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, said: “The Norfolk Churches Trust Bike Ride is an invaluable opportunity to fund raise for and support our churches - sacred and special places – treasure troves of memory for generations in all communities across the county. It’s fun too! Why not see how many you can get round in a day?”

The Rt Rev Alan Winton, Bishop of Thetford, said: “What a wonderful way to enjoy a day out around our beautiful county and play your part in the repair and preservation our historic church buildings for future generations.”

If you would like to take part, there’s still time to sign up.

You don’t have to cycle, you can walk or drive and make a day of it with your family or friends and a picnic.

For more details visit: norfolkchurchestrust.org.uk/bike-ride-walk.

The Rt Rev Dr Jane Steen, Bishop of Lynn, said: “We have even had some folk do part of their church trail via swimming along the coast. Whether you choose to hike, bike or drive, do add your support!”

Any money you raise taking part in the event is split between the church of your choice and the Norfolk Churches Trust.








