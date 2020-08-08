Video

WATCH: Osprey conducts night time training exercises

The CV-22B Osprey conducting military training exercises over Beccles and Lowestoft. Picture: Jennifer Crisp Archant

All eyes were focused on the skies around Beccles and Lowestoft as a series of military training exercises took centre stage.

Video footage has emerged of a CV-22B Osprey that has been conducting night time training and parachuting from Beccles Airfield in Ellough.

The CV-22B Osprey, operated by the 7th Special Operations Squadron from RAF Mildenhall, carried out night flying exercises over Lowestoft and Beccles last week.

With training being carried out by the 352nd Special Operations Wing, a statement said: “The 352nd Special Operations Wing is conducting routine readiness training, which has been co-ordinated and approved by the host-nation government.

“Training at night allows the crews to train in different environments of darkness to enhance and maintain proficiencies for any mission – day or night. This training is imperative to maintain readiness to support our regional allies and partners, and continue to provide security and defense to the European theater.”

This video by Jennifer Crisp shows the dramatic military training exercises, with the Osprey “designed to combine the functionality of a conventional helicopter with the long-range, high-speed cruise performance of a turboprop aircraft”.

Witnesses looked on in amazement at the scenes, with numerous positive comments from onlookers saying it was “great to see the parachuting in formation” in the skies.

