‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich.

Passengers have slammed Greater Anglia after a one-carriage train was severely overcrowded.

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich.

Chloe Pitts, 17, from North Walsham, has criticised the company after having regular train trouble on the north Norfolk line between Sheringham and Norwich.

The 6pm train on Friday, July 19, had "hundreds" of people on board a one carriage train.

Miss Pitts said: "It was really hot on the train and no one could get to the windows to open them.

"We were squashed together and people we're standing on each others feet. I would say they was around 250-300 people on one train.

Aerial views of the new Greater Anglia trains being stored on the Mid-Norfolk railway.

"I struggled to get off the train due to there being so many passengers, I was elbowed in the stomach and push around.

"I take this train Monday to Friday weekly, if it is not full then it is delayed or cancelled."

After getting home the 17-year-old rang Greater Anglia, she said: "They said there was nothing they could do regarding this problem as they didn't have the right amount of train due to system fault.

One of Greater Anglia's new trains, left, arrives at Kimberley Park Station to join the others being stored at sidings on the Mid Norfolk Railway.

"It was claustrophobic and if it wasn't for me having to get to work I would never travel with them again."

A spokesperson from Greater Anglia said: "We're sorry Miss Pitts had such a difficult journey on Friday, unfortunately we had to run this service as a carriage shorter than normal which led to some over crowding issues.

"Our new, much longer trains are due to enter service this summer and will have considerably more space and seats."

Maz Brooks, who was also travelling on the overcrowded train said: "I was elbowed in the back and face shoved into a bike rack.

Passengers have slammed Greater Anglia after a one-carriage train was severely overcrowded.

"I couldn't get off train at my station as I could not get to door. It was frightening and dangerous."

The train company recently apologised after it was forced to hire taxis to take passengers on part of their journeys on the Sheringham to Norwich line due to a fault on a train.

The new Greater Anglia trains from Swiss company Stadler, are expected to enter passenger-carrying service by the end of next month.