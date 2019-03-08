Search

Advanced search

'Absolutely disgusting': Community hits out following post office closure

PUBLISHED: 14:26 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 18 September 2019

The post office, which is inside the Cooperative convenience store on Westwood Avenue in Lowestoft will shut its doors. Picture: Google Maps

The post office, which is inside the Cooperative convenience store on Westwood Avenue in Lowestoft will shut its doors. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A woman has described the closure of the post office as "absolutely disgusting" as it is announced the site will shut its doors in November.

The post office on Westwood Avenue in Lowestoft announced it will close on November 7, with the Co-Op housing it relocating to the old Suffolk Punch Pub, on Pinewood Avenue.

Since she heard about the closure from staff, Janet Diggens has been campaigning to keep the base open on the street.

The 73-year-old, from Lowestoft, said: "This is the only post office in the area, it serves so many people on the estate.

"There are a lot of elderly people who can't get into town and they rely on the post office for their banking."

You may also want to watch:

On the closure, a spokesperson from Co-Op said: "Due to the changing shopping habits and a fall in usage, we have taken the decision to not transfer the post office to the new store in Pinewood Avenue. Post Office Limited has been given formal notification of the closure."

However the customer claims the store is "never empty" and there are regular queues to the front of the store.

She said: "It is absolutely ridiculous, they always have someone in there. They are taking away a life-line for the elderly - it is absolutely disgusting."

Over the past month, Mrs Diggens has amassed pages of signatures after she left a petition at her local salon. She plans to send the petition to Post Office LTD.

A spokesperson from the Post Office LTD, said: "We understand how important a post office is to a community and we would like to reassure customers that we are working hard to maintain a post office in that area.

"Any retailer interested in incorporating a Post Office in their premises should email ND.enquiries@postoffice.co.uk or 0333 345 5560, then select option 2. The vacancy will also soon be appearing on our run a post office website," they said.

Another customer, Suzanne Woolnough said: "I always thought the Co-Op was for the community and helping people in the community, so why are they closing the one thing that the community wants?"

Most Read

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fire at Castle Mall restaurant

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at the Bourgee restaurant in Castle Mall, Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

Jack Whitehall announces Norwich tour date

Jack Whitehall is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Supplied by Theatre Royal

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Teen with suicidal thoughts quits UEA and returns to New Zealand over poor support

Norwich student, Caelin Cassidy, who left the country after having to wait a month for help with suicidal thoughts says she supports calls for universities to be legally responsible for mental health. Photo: Caelin Cassidy

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jack Whitehall announces Norwich tour date

Jack Whitehall is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Supplied by Theatre Royal

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists