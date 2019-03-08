'Absolutely disgusting': Community hits out following post office closure

A woman has described the closure of the post office as "absolutely disgusting" as it is announced the site will shut its doors in November.

The post office on Westwood Avenue in Lowestoft announced it will close on November 7, with the Co-Op housing it relocating to the old Suffolk Punch Pub, on Pinewood Avenue.

Since she heard about the closure from staff, Janet Diggens has been campaigning to keep the base open on the street.

The 73-year-old, from Lowestoft, said: "This is the only post office in the area, it serves so many people on the estate.

"There are a lot of elderly people who can't get into town and they rely on the post office for their banking."

On the closure, a spokesperson from Co-Op said: "Due to the changing shopping habits and a fall in usage, we have taken the decision to not transfer the post office to the new store in Pinewood Avenue. Post Office Limited has been given formal notification of the closure."

However the customer claims the store is "never empty" and there are regular queues to the front of the store.

She said: "It is absolutely ridiculous, they always have someone in there. They are taking away a life-line for the elderly - it is absolutely disgusting."

Over the past month, Mrs Diggens has amassed pages of signatures after she left a petition at her local salon. She plans to send the petition to Post Office LTD.

A spokesperson from the Post Office LTD, said: "We understand how important a post office is to a community and we would like to reassure customers that we are working hard to maintain a post office in that area.

"Any retailer interested in incorporating a Post Office in their premises should email ND.enquiries@postoffice.co.uk or 0333 345 5560, then select option 2. The vacancy will also soon be appearing on our run a post office website," they said.

Another customer, Suzanne Woolnough said: "I always thought the Co-Op was for the community and helping people in the community, so why are they closing the one thing that the community wants?"