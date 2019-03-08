Customer discovers plastic shard in noodle pot from Norwich Tesco

A plastic shard found in a Tesco BBQ spicy BBQ pork noodle pot Credit: Leon Esterhuizen Archant

A customer at a Norwich Tesco almost swallowed a sharp piece of plastic inside an own brand noodle pot.

Leon Esterhuizen, aged 43 and from Norwich, bit into a shard of plastic inside a spicy barbecue pork noodle pot he purchased from the Sprowston branch in Blue Boar Lane on Monday evening for £1.65.

Thankfully, he managed to pull it out in time but has vowed to never buy the product again.

A spokesman for Tesco has apologised to Mr Esterhuizen and said they are carrying out an investigation into the incident.

Mr Esterhuizen said: “I normally buy this product to have in my lunch breaks at work and I was busy eating it on Tuesday lunchtime and as I was chewing I felt something hard and sharp in between the noodles and thought it was odd.

“I took it out my mouth and saw it was a sharp plastic bit.

“I was glad I hadn’t swallowed it to be fair.

“Sadly I will not be buying that product again even though it is one of the more affordable products.

“I worked in a food factory a few years back and I’m not too sure how objects like that get in but you hear the odd story here and there.”

He then took two photographs and tweeted them to Tesco and was told to take it back into the branch for investigation.

A Tesco spokesman said: “We are very sorry to hear of this issue and thank Mr Esterhuizen for bringing the product into our Norwich Extra store.

“We have checks and procedures in place to ensure this type of issue doesn’t occur so are disappointed to hear of this incident.

“We are carrying out an investigation in to this isolated incident and will arrange for a refund and gesture of good will for Leon, once it is completed.”