What's happening to King's Lynn's beloved Custom House?

PUBLISHED: 08:57 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:49 05 July 2019

The Custom House, which currently stands empty Picture: Chris Bishop

The Custom House, which currently stands empty Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

One of the region's most iconic landmark buildings stands empty while a new tenant is sought.

The empty interior of the Custom House, with its plaque recording its official opening by Prince Charles in March 1999 Picture: Chris BishopThe empty interior of the Custom House, with its plaque recording its official opening by Prince Charles in March 1999 Picture: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk council moved the tourist information centre out of King's Lynn Custom House in early March, after part of the ceiling fell down.

Repairs have now been completed. But now it has emerged that the information centre may not be moving back to the 17th Century building.

Elizabeth Nockolds, the council's cabinet member for culture, was questioned over the building's future at last night's full council meeting.

She said a new tenant was being sought for it. When pressed on what would happen if someone did not come forward to take on the Custom House, she said the council leased the building and its lease said it had to be kept open.

The tourist information centre has been moved to Stories of Lynn, on the Saturday Market Place Picture: Chris BishopThe tourist information centre has been moved to Stories of Lynn, on the Saturday Market Place Picture: Chris Bishop

The EDP understands the council has 30 years left to run on its lease.

MORE - Proud history of Lynn Custom House

One heritage source said: "Who's going to take it on? The rent is £8,000 a year, it's not suitable for retail, you can't have a cafe, it hasn't got a lift.

"What it would be ideal for is a tourist information centre, with an exhibition above." Lynn's tourist information centre has been moved to Stories of Lynn, in the town hall. The source said they believed it could be kept there.

But in a statement West Norfolk council said: "It's been agreed that the tourist information centre will stay in Stories of Lynn until at least the Autumn while we evaluate other opportunities for the use of the Custom House."

