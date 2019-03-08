Ever fancied having a curry named after you? Now's your chance

Search

PUBLISHED: 17:15 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 16 July 2019

Waiters Latif (left), Anwar, Dil, Farhad (right) at the Downham Tandoori

Waiters Latif (left), Anwar, Dil, Farhad (right) at the Downham Tandoori

Archant

Fans of spicy food are being offered the chance to have a curry named after them in a bid to boost fundraising to help a terminally-ill Norfolk mum.

Heather Bellamy and her children are raising money to send her to America for lifesaving treatment. Photo:Go Fund MeHeather Bellamy and her children are raising money to send her to America for lifesaving treatment. Photo:Go Fund Me

Downham Tandoori has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise the funds towards Heather Bellamy's treatment in America.

The mum-of-four from Downham Market has been battling acute myeloid leukaemia for four years.

The GoFundMe page says: "We at the Downham Tandoori are desperate to help this wonderful lady raise money for the treatment she needs to save her life.

Heather Bellamy and her children Elizabeth, Alice, Alfie and Sam. Photo: Just GivingHeather Bellamy and her children Elizabeth, Alice, Alfie and Sam. Photo: Just Giving

"We have been trying to think of ways we can help and we have decided that we want to name a curry after one lucky donator. We are aiming to raise £1,000.

"We are so grateful for all your support and we cannot wait to change the name of one of our fantastic curries to a lucky donator."

There is a minimum donation of £10 to enter and participants are asked to leave their name and favourite curry dish.

