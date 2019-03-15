Candlelit underground supper club launching in ‘Norwich’s own Diagon Alley’

Curious Club will be hosting a supper club beneath the streets of Norwich. Photo: Andy Loveday Andy Loveday

A Norwich events company is preparing to host the first of a series of supper clubs in a mysterious underground space likened to Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley.

Curious Club, a local business that specialises in niche experiences, will kick off its underground supper club on Thursday April 4, with another sitting on June 5.

The subterranean event includes a set menu inspired by the history of the alley and story telling by underground tour host Sarah Walker.

There are only 18 places, priced at £49 per person, for each event and the exact location will only be revealed upon booking.

Event manager Daisy Bonham said: “If you love exploring, especially areas which are usually out of bounds to the public, our first Curious Club event may be for you.”

The evening will last from 7.30pm to around 10pm and guests must be over 18.

For more information and to book visit https://www.curiousclub.co.uk/upcoming-events