Warning over A47 ‘crockery bombing’ as mugs multiply and chamber pot appears

More and more mugs and cups are appearing on a roundabout on the A47 in Gorleston, including a chamber pot Picture: Liz Coates Archant

It is a head-scratching whodunnit that no-one is quite sure how to handle.

For a bizarre crockery-bombing phenomenon at a busy roundabout just keeps on growing.

Some 40 colourful cups now encircle the traffic island on the A47 with a china chamberpot now occupying pride of place in the centre, surrounded by grey chippings and a few weeds.

Meanwhile, a teapot has vanished and plates placed on the next nearest roundabout look to have been removed.

The Highways Agency says it is as puzzled as everyone else and keeping a close-eye on the area with regular patrols.

But despite voicing concerns about the danger to drivers distracted by the display - and to those on foot tempted to add to it - it says it is powerless to act.

Norfolk County Councy says if it’s classed as litter it is the borough council’s responsibility to take action and clean it up.

However, Trevor Wainwright, leader of the Labour group whose ward includes the hitherto uncelebrated roundabout, said it was difficult to judge when no-one knew who was doing it, and why.

When the roundabout became overgrown a few years ago and residents set about tidying it the authorities took a dim view of people crossing the busy lanes to get onto it, he added, and it was likely the council would be concerned.

There was a “clear health and safety aspect” he said, and also a risk the roundabout could become “overwhelmed.”

A neighbour who lives nearby said she wasn’t convinced it was art or litter, but mainly “a bit of fun.”

“I saw someone walking past and laughing,” she said. “So that is good enough for me.”

A Highways England spokesperson said: “We’re as puzzled as everyone else about the mysterious appearance of the tea cups on the A47 Gorleston roundabout.

“However, placing the tea cups on a busy roundabout is dangerous; not just for the perpetrator but also for the drivers using the roundabout and our on-road teams who have to remove them.”

It added it wasn’t an enforcing authority, so it wouldn’t be taking any action.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said in a statement: “Whilst we haven’t received any complaints around the mugs that have appeared on the roundabout, we would remind people of the obvious safety issues involved in placing items there.”

