Search

Advanced search

Warning over A47 ‘crockery bombing’ as mugs multiply and chamber pot appears

PUBLISHED: 07:22 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:22 30 July 2020

More and more mugs and cups are appearing on a roundabout on the A47 in Gorleston, including a chamber pot Picture: Liz Coates

More and more mugs and cups are appearing on a roundabout on the A47 in Gorleston, including a chamber pot Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

It is a head-scratching whodunnit that no-one is quite sure how to handle.

More and more mugs and cups are appearing on a roundabout on the A47 in Gorleston, including a chamber pot Picture: Liz CoatesMore and more mugs and cups are appearing on a roundabout on the A47 in Gorleston, including a chamber pot Picture: Liz Coates

For a bizarre crockery-bombing phenomenon at a busy roundabout just keeps on growing.

Some 40 colourful cups now encircle the traffic island on the A47 with a china chamberpot now occupying pride of place in the centre, surrounded by grey chippings and a few weeds.

Meanwhile, a teapot has vanished and plates placed on the next nearest roundabout look to have been removed.

The Highways Agency says it is as puzzled as everyone else and keeping a close-eye on the area with regular patrols.

More and more mugs and cups are appearing on a roundabout on the A47 in Gorleston, including a chamber pot Picture: Liz CoatesMore and more mugs and cups are appearing on a roundabout on the A47 in Gorleston, including a chamber pot Picture: Liz Coates

But despite voicing concerns about the danger to drivers distracted by the display - and to those on foot tempted to add to it - it says it is powerless to act.

Norfolk County Councy says if it’s classed as litter it is the borough council’s responsibility to take action and clean it up.

However, Trevor Wainwright, leader of the Labour group whose ward includes the hitherto uncelebrated roundabout, said it was difficult to judge when no-one knew who was doing it, and why.

You may also want to watch:

When the roundabout became overgrown a few years ago and residents set about tidying it the authorities took a dim view of people crossing the busy lanes to get onto it, he added, and it was likely the council would be concerned.

There was a “clear health and safety aspect” he said, and also a risk the roundabout could become “overwhelmed.”

A neighbour who lives nearby said she wasn’t convinced it was art or litter, but mainly “a bit of fun.”

“I saw someone walking past and laughing,” she said. “So that is good enough for me.”

More and more mugs and cups are appearing on a roundabout on the A47 in Gorleston, including a chamber pot Picture: Liz CoatesMore and more mugs and cups are appearing on a roundabout on the A47 in Gorleston, including a chamber pot Picture: Liz Coates

A Highways England spokesperson said: “We’re as puzzled as everyone else about the mysterious appearance of the tea cups on the A47 Gorleston roundabout.

“However, placing the tea cups on a busy roundabout is dangerous; not just for the perpetrator but also for the drivers using the roundabout and our on-road teams who have to remove them.”

It added it wasn’t an enforcing authority, so it wouldn’t be taking any action.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said in a statement: “Whilst we haven’t received any complaints around the mugs that have appeared on the roundabout, we would remind people of the obvious safety issues involved in placing items there.”

More and more mugs and cups are appearing on a roundabout on the A47 in Gorleston, including a chamber pot Picture: Liz CoatesMore and more mugs and cups are appearing on a roundabout on the A47 in Gorleston, including a chamber pot Picture: Liz Coates

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Person dies following blaze in housing estate

Emergency services on the scene of a fatal house fire on Retreat Estate in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Destruction of ‘illegal’ bike course sparks anger

An illegal bike course at Syderstone was removed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Inset is the trust's director of nature conservation, Kevin West. Pictures: NWT/Chris Hill

Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich

A woman has been sexually assaulted in the Cowgate area of Norwich. Picture Archant.

Three Norfolk areas among slowest in country for broadband speeds

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Archant

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’m appalled’ - Bishop’s message of solidarity to mosque after arson attack

The Bishop of Norwich the Rt Rev Graham Usher. Picture: Diocese of Norwich

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Pet shows and murder mystery quizzes: How a popular seaside summer carnival will move online

Wells Carnival, Saturday 5th August. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Coronavirus self-isolation period expected to increase

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock. Picture: PA Wire

Councils could have to pay thousands to taxman over scheme to avoid VAT payments

The offices of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council (top left), North Norfolk District Council (bottom left) and Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Picture: Ian Burt/Stuart Anderson/James Bass