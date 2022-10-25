News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Rugby club looks ahead to next phase of redevelopment

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 1:22 PM October 25, 2022
The ribbon cutting of the new clubhouse at Crusaders Rugby Club

The ribbon cutting of the new clubhouse at Crusaders Rugby Club - Credit: Catherine Rix

A growing rugby club is looking ahead to the next phase of its redevelopment after cutting the ribbon on its new clubhouse.

Crusaders Rugby Club, in Little Melton, launched the first phase of its revamp on Saturday - a project more than five years in the making.

The ribbon was cut on the new clubhouse in an event over the weekend, which has provided the club with three en-suite changing rooms, showers and toilets, to provide dedicated areas for its age groups and genders.

Now, the club turns its attention to fundraising for the second phase of the project, which will add a fourth changing room and expand its social area.

Peter Blinkhorn, who spearheaded the redevelopment of Crusaders Rugby Club

Peter Blinkhorn, who spearheaded the redevelopment of Crusaders Rugby Club - Credit: Catherine Rix

Catherine Rix, of Crusaders, said the club owed a debt of gratitude to development committee manager Peter Blinkhorn, who spearheaded the project.

She said: "Peter's ongoing commitment, dogeared nature not to compromise, and drive to succeed has been the difference to this project."

The first phase cost in the region of £350,000, with the whole project set to cost around £550,000.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY OCTOBER 20 File photo dated 15/10/21 of shoppers in a supermarket. Millio

New supermarkets on the way for Norfolk - But where will they be?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Colin Keatley (left) and his son William, who own and run the Fat Cat pub on West End Lane

Food and Drink

Two Norfolk pubs named among best places to drink at in the UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A map showing where Crocus Homes intends to build 150 new properties. To the west is Swaffham town centre

Homebuilder has plans for 150 properties at newly-acquired site

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Lightning flashes over Humber estuary near Hull as clouds obscure a view of the "Blood moon"

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Homes hit by power cuts as storm batters county

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon