Rugby club looks ahead to next phase of redevelopment

The ribbon cutting of the new clubhouse at Crusaders Rugby Club - Credit: Catherine Rix

A growing rugby club is looking ahead to the next phase of its redevelopment after cutting the ribbon on its new clubhouse.

Crusaders Rugby Club, in Little Melton, launched the first phase of its revamp on Saturday - a project more than five years in the making.

The ribbon was cut on the new clubhouse in an event over the weekend, which has provided the club with three en-suite changing rooms, showers and toilets, to provide dedicated areas for its age groups and genders.

Now, the club turns its attention to fundraising for the second phase of the project, which will add a fourth changing room and expand its social area.

Peter Blinkhorn, who spearheaded the redevelopment of Crusaders Rugby Club - Credit: Catherine Rix

Catherine Rix, of Crusaders, said the club owed a debt of gratitude to development committee manager Peter Blinkhorn, who spearheaded the project.

She said: "Peter's ongoing commitment, dogeared nature not to compromise, and drive to succeed has been the difference to this project."

The first phase cost in the region of £350,000, with the whole project set to cost around £550,000.