Search

Advanced search

Caroline Flack: Review to be held into handling of assault case

PUBLISHED: 07:11 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:11 04 March 2020

Caroline Flack. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Caroline Flack. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A review is to be carried out into how the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) handled the assault case against the late Love Island host Caroline Flack.

Miss Flack, 40, who grew up in Norfolk, was found dead at her east London home last month, after taking her own life on February 15.

She had been awaiting trial on charges she assaulted her boyfriend Lewis Burton with a lamp. She had denied the charges.

She was bailed after an initial court hearing and would have been due to appear for the start of her trial on Wednesday.

After her death, Flack's management team criticised the CPS for conducting a "show trial", with Mr Burton having said he did not support a prosecution, and Flack having denied the charge against her.

Following a Freedom of Information request from the Daily Mirror, it is understood the CPS will look into its handling of the matter through a post-case review panel, a procedure which is not uncommon, especially in regard to complex or sensitive cases.

You may also want to watch:

It is understood the outcome of the review will not be made public.

And a petition signed by more than 850,000 people calling for the introduction of a "Caroline's Law" to bring an end to "harassment and bullying by the media" has been handed to the government.

Campaigners delivered the petition to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on Tuesday.

The online petition calls for a change in the law "that would make it a criminal offence, not dissimilar to corporate manslaughter, for the British media to knowingly and relentlessly bully a person, whether they be in the public eye or not, up to the point that they take their own life", according to its website.

Following her death, Miss Flack's family released a message to the EDP which she had written days before she took her life.

She wrote how "my whole world and future was swept from under my feet" and how she had lost her career and her home.

Enfield-born Miss Flack grew up in Great Hockham and East Wretham. She went to school at Wayland High School in Watton.

For help and support visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans 24/7 free helpline on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org

MORE: Caroline Flack's family release powerful message she wrote days before she died

Most Read

Nightclub nostalgia: How Norfolk town partied back in the day

People having a great time at Rosies night club in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

New principal for ‘outstanding’ school

The new principal at Hethersett Academy, Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust

Man’s body found in boating lake at park

The lake at Fen Park, Kirkley in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man’s body found in boating lake at park

The lake at Fen Park, Kirkley in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

The 49 Norfolk schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted

Almost 50 Norfolk schools are currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (left), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (right) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant

‘I’ll never walk them there again’ - dog owner vows not to return to heath after pet is poisoned

A warning has been issued after reports dogs have been poisoned at Mousehold Heath. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24