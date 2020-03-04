Caroline Flack: Review to be held into handling of assault case

A review is to be carried out into how the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) handled the assault case against the late Love Island host Caroline Flack.

Miss Flack, 40, who grew up in Norfolk, was found dead at her east London home last month, after taking her own life on February 15.

She had been awaiting trial on charges she assaulted her boyfriend Lewis Burton with a lamp. She had denied the charges.

She was bailed after an initial court hearing and would have been due to appear for the start of her trial on Wednesday.

After her death, Flack's management team criticised the CPS for conducting a "show trial", with Mr Burton having said he did not support a prosecution, and Flack having denied the charge against her.

Following a Freedom of Information request from the Daily Mirror, it is understood the CPS will look into its handling of the matter through a post-case review panel, a procedure which is not uncommon, especially in regard to complex or sensitive cases.

It is understood the outcome of the review will not be made public.

And a petition signed by more than 850,000 people calling for the introduction of a "Caroline's Law" to bring an end to "harassment and bullying by the media" has been handed to the government.

Campaigners delivered the petition to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on Tuesday.

The online petition calls for a change in the law "that would make it a criminal offence, not dissimilar to corporate manslaughter, for the British media to knowingly and relentlessly bully a person, whether they be in the public eye or not, up to the point that they take their own life", according to its website.

Following her death, Miss Flack's family released a message to the EDP which she had written days before she took her life.

She wrote how "my whole world and future was swept from under my feet" and how she had lost her career and her home.

Enfield-born Miss Flack grew up in Great Hockham and East Wretham. She went to school at Wayland High School in Watton.

For help and support visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans 24/7 free helpline on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org

