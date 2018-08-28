Search

Advanced search

Crowds fill North Walsham for annual Christmas lights switch on

PUBLISHED: 17:17 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:18 25 November 2018

The crowd just as the North Walsham Christmas lights were switched on Picture: ANDREA HUDSON PHOTOGRAPHY

The crowd just as the North Walsham Christmas lights were switched on Picture: ANDREA HUDSON PHOTOGRAPHY

ANDREA HUDSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Crowds filled a north Norfolk town’s high street as they gathered to see the streets lit up with festive decorations.

Santa was just one of the special guests to appear at North Walsham Christmas light switch on Picture: ANDREA HUDSON PHOTOGRAPHYSanta was just one of the special guests to appear at North Walsham Christmas light switch on Picture: ANDREA HUDSON PHOTOGRAPHY

North Walsham was packed with families enjoying the annual Christmas lights switch on from 2pm on Saturday, November 24.

Christmas lights committee chairman Colin Jeary said: “The town centre was absolutely full.

“There were 17 stalls from food to charity, including an inflatable snow globe.”

He added: “The switch on at 6pm was under the town clock, and done by Jade Paget -Woods, our carnival Funday Queen for the year and her daughter Rebecca.”

Colin Jeary, North Walsham Christmas Lights committee chairman, with carnival Funday Queen Jade Paget-Woods and her daughter Rebecca Picture: ANDREA HUDSON PHOTOGRAPHYColin Jeary, North Walsham Christmas Lights committee chairman, with carnival Funday Queen Jade Paget-Woods and her daughter Rebecca Picture: ANDREA HUDSON PHOTOGRAPHY

The Christmas window competition, judged by the mayor, deputy mayor, Ms Paget-Woods, and the choir, was won by Papillon Gifts.

The event also featured performances from schools, a Zumba group, and the Salvation Army band.

Mr Jeary thanked all the volunteers for their hard work, which he said amounted to 184 hours.

Most Read

Video Explosion at factory causes large gas cloud

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a small explosion on the Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough. Picture Bethany Wales.

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling 4-1 Championship win against Swansea City

Emi Buendia lit up Norwich City's win at Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘It’s like losing a child’ - Dog walkers join devastated grandmother to rally against dog theft

Lynne Paul, Lauren Taylor and Rita Potter preparing to march for dog theft awareness. Photo: Bethany Wales

Two Norfolk women jailed for helping run well-oiled cannabis factory

Two women from west Norfolk have been jailed for helping to run cannabis factory. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘What it’s like bringing up our three autistic boys when help has been cut’

Three of the family's four boys have autism but the services which have helped them cope have been cut. Picture: Getty Images/Stock image

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video ‘We probably wouldn’t be stood here’ - Boss on how gas valve prevented disaster in suspected factory explosion

Fire crews at the scene of a suspected expolsion at Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough. Picture Bethany Wales.

Video ‘I just want justice’ - ex-footballer’s daughter denied inquest legal aid

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he had many unexplained injuries. Picture: IAN BURT

New Thai restaurant to open at popular venue

A new Thai restaurant is opening in Wymondham. Stock image of Thai style crab cakes. Photo: Thinkstock

Norfolk centuries of treasures unearthed by detectorists

A Roman denarius coin found by detectorists from Norfolk Heritage Recovery Group in Old Buckenham. Picture: Godfrey Pratt

Two Norfolk women jailed for helping run well-oiled cannabis factory

Two women from west Norfolk have been jailed for helping to run cannabis factory. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast