Crowds fill North Walsham for annual Christmas lights switch on
PUBLISHED: 17:17 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:18 25 November 2018
ANDREA HUDSON PHOTOGRAPHY
Crowds filled a north Norfolk town’s high street as they gathered to see the streets lit up with festive decorations.
North Walsham was packed with families enjoying the annual Christmas lights switch on from 2pm on Saturday, November 24.
Christmas lights committee chairman Colin Jeary said: “The town centre was absolutely full.
“There were 17 stalls from food to charity, including an inflatable snow globe.”
He added: “The switch on at 6pm was under the town clock, and done by Jade Paget -Woods, our carnival Funday Queen for the year and her daughter Rebecca.”
The Christmas window competition, judged by the mayor, deputy mayor, Ms Paget-Woods, and the choir, was won by Papillon Gifts.
The event also featured performances from schools, a Zumba group, and the Salvation Army band.
Mr Jeary thanked all the volunteers for their hard work, which he said amounted to 184 hours.