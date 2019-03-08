Crowds enjoy May Day fair at Norwich park

The sun may have not have been shining, but it did not stop dozens of people from enjoying this year’s May Day fair in Norwich.

Churches from across the city came together to organise the event at Heigham Park on Monday, May 6, to raise money for the May Day Fund which is shared between local charities.

Visitors had the chance to enjoy fairground and donkey rides, Punch and Judy shows, and dance performances alongside the usual fete stalls and games.

The fair, which was open from 11am to 4pm, has been held by the city's churches every year since 1986 to raise money for various good causes.

Over the years it has grown to include a number of churches including St Peter's Methodist Church in Jessop Road, St Thomas Anglican Church in Earlham Road and St Anne's Church in Colman Road.

This year, they have been joined by Chapel Field Road Methodist Church.