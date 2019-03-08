Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Crowds enjoy May Day fair at Norwich park

PUBLISHED: 16:15 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 06 May 2019

Parkers Donkey World provide donkey rides at the Heigham Park May Day Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Parkers Donkey World provide donkey rides at the Heigham Park May Day Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

The sun may have not have been shining, but it did not stop dozens of people from enjoying this year’s May Day fair in Norwich.

One of the organisers, Philip Dann, who has been entertaining children for over 30 years with his Punch and Judy Shows at the Heigham Park May Day Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the organisers, Philip Dann, who has been entertaining children for over 30 years with his Punch and Judy Shows at the Heigham Park May Day Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Churches from across the city came together to organise the event at Heigham Park on Monday, May 6, to raise money for the May Day Fund which is shared between local charities.

You may also want to watch:

Visitors had the chance to enjoy fairground and donkey rides, Punch and Judy shows, and dance performances alongside the usual fete stalls and games.

The fair, which was open from 11am to 4pm, has been held by the city's churches every year since 1986 to raise money for various good causes.

Ian Stephenson and his daughter Emmeline, four, take part in Let's Dance at the Heigham Park May Day Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYIan Stephenson and his daughter Emmeline, four, take part in Let's Dance at the Heigham Park May Day Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Over the years it has grown to include a number of churches including St Peter's Methodist Church in Jessop Road, St Thomas Anglican Church in Earlham Road and St Anne's Church in Colman Road.

This year, they have been joined by Chapel Field Road Methodist Church.

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Early bird Canary fans at the Norwich City promotion parade

Ethan Batterbee, 19, from Thorpe St Andrew, and parents John and Sharon have been outside City Hall since 6am. Picture: Archant

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Early bird Canary fans at the Norwich City promotion parade

Ethan Batterbee, 19, from Thorpe St Andrew, and parents John and Sharon have been outside City Hall since 6am. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A140 blocked following two-vehicle crash

The A140 Norwich Road near Dickleburgh is partially blocked following a two-vehicle crash. Picture: Google

Around 50,000 Norwich City supporters gather to celebrate promotion

Norwich City fans celebrate the club's rise to the Premier League at the event at City Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

A celebration that will live long in the memory

Norwich City footballers celebrate going up to the Premier League on the parade bus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH IT LIVE: Team Russ v Team Wes – Canaries’ title celebrations continue

Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan at Carrow Road as Norwich City Football Club announce their testimonial will be played next May. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists