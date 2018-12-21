Funds needed to adapt home for 10-year-old boy with life-limiting condition

William Hagg, who has been diagnosed with muscular dystroph. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

The parents of a 10-year-old Norwich boy who has a life-limiting genetic condition are aiming to raise £35,000 to adapt their home for him.

William Hagg with television presenter Jake Humphrey.Photo: Hagg family William Hagg with television presenter Jake Humphrey.Photo: Hagg family

William Hagg suffers from Duchene muscular dystrophy which causes weakened muscles and will soon leave him needing an electric wheelchair to move about.

His dad Gary said although the NHS is able to provide the wheelchair, it will not do so until modifications are made to their home on Hall Road.

The family is now appealing for people to donate as little as £1 to help them pay for adaptations to the property.

Mr Hagg said: “At the moment Will can just about walk [in the house] with sticks. But his wheelchair is his main form of transport.

William Hagg, who is one of the up and coming players for Norwich City Powerchair Football club. Photo: Submitted William Hagg, who is one of the up and coming players for Norwich City Powerchair Football club. Photo: Submitted

“We have been told in 18 months he will be completely off his feet and will need a power wheelchair which will replace his legs.”

The work will see the conversion of the downstairs living room into a bedroom, along with a wetroom.

All of the existing doorways will be extended and a new entrance will be created, along with charging areas for his wheelchair.

While plans have already been drawn up, the family does not have the money to pay for the work as their original funding stream fell through.

They had looked into a Disabled Facilities Grant, but the grant team wanted to put William’s bedroom upstairs.

Mr Hagg said doing so would limit his son’s independence in the future.

“This is not about creating a cell for him, which is what that would become” Mr Hagg said.

“We want him to have some independence.”

William, who is a pupil at Free School Norwich, was diagnosed with his condition aged eight.

It has left him unable to run and he has never been able to jump in a pool or ride a bike.

Teachers at his pre-school first flagged up potential mobility problems when William was just four.

He was initially diagnosed as being flat-footed and suffering with hypermobility, where the body’s ligaments are too flexible.

But a blood test just before Christmas in 2016 revealed increased levels of the creatine kinase enzyme prompted the muscular dystrophy diagnosis.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpingwilliam