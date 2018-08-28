Cromer building society launches Christmas charity youth homelessness appeal

A Cromer building society branch is taking part in a £750,000 Christmas appeal to end youth homelessness.

The Yorkshire Building Society (YBS) is asking for donations to its charity partner End Youth Homelessness (EYH) as part of its festive appeal, and is hoping to raise £750,000.

Latest figures from the youth homelessness databank Centrepoint show more than 18,000 young people are at risk of homelessness this Christmas, with 26 young people in north Norfolk in 2016-17 helped by the council.

Sasha Pauley, from YBS, said: “Homelessness doesn’t discriminate and Christmas is the cruellest time to be shut out.

“With just a £5 donation you can make a difference and help a young person find a safe place to stay.

“We’re proud of our partnership with End Youth Homelessness and thanks to donations we have already received from people in Cromer and all over the UK we have been able to help 167 young people into their own rented homes.

“Being homeless can manifest in many forms and is often hidden. From sofa surfing between friends and acquaintances to riding buses all night to escape the harsh winter weather, it’s a miserable existence. It can drastically affect a young person’s mental health.

“By making a donation you will be giving the Christmas gift that could help to change a young person’s life.”

And Charlotte Milner, from EYH, said: “The money that is raised by Yorkshire Building Society funds a bespoke Rent Deposit Scheme, home essentials grants and practical help for homeless young people.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported us so far and would ask anyone who can to donate this Christmas and help give homeless young people a chance to build a successful future.”

People can donate at the Cromer branch, on Church Street or by simply texting NEED18 £5 to 70070.

Colleagues in the branch are also selling Christmas decorations and raffling a special Christmas hamper in aid of EYH, a UK wide movement, bringing together local charities to tackle youth homelessness on a national scale.

More information can be found on the YBS website.