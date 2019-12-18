Norfolk woman selected as BAFTA competition finalist

Included in the BAFTA finalists is Angie Wordingham, the assistant manager at the Cromer Regal Movieplex. Picture: BAFTA Archant

BAFTA has announced the finalists of this year's 'For the Love of Film' competition, including a woman from Cromer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After hundreds of nominations, Angie Wordingham, the assistant manager at the Cromer Regal Movieplex, has been chosen as one of 10 'local film hero' finalists.

You may also want to watch:

Having worked there for 39 years, Mrs Wordingham takes care to get to know all of the regular customers, often to the point of knowing them by name.

Not only does she bring a smile to every customer who enters the cinema, but she also takes a great interest in the young people who work there.

Amanda Berry OBE, chief executive of BAFTA, said: "So many of the people who have been brought to our attention have demonstrated an incredible passion for film in their communities, which reinforces our belief that film plays a vital role in our everyday lives."

Two winners will be announced in January 2020 and winners, along with a guest will to go to the EE BAFTA's on Sunday, February 2.