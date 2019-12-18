Search

Advanced search

Norfolk woman selected as BAFTA competition finalist

PUBLISHED: 09:57 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:57 18 December 2019

Included in the BAFTA finalists is Angie Wordingham, the assistant manager at the Cromer Regal Movieplex. Picture: BAFTA

Included in the BAFTA finalists is Angie Wordingham, the assistant manager at the Cromer Regal Movieplex. Picture: BAFTA

Archant

BAFTA has announced the finalists of this year's 'For the Love of Film' competition, including a woman from Cromer.

After hundreds of nominations, Angie Wordingham, the assistant manager at the Cromer Regal Movieplex, has been chosen as one of 10 'local film hero' finalists.

You may also want to watch:

Having worked there for 39 years, Mrs Wordingham takes care to get to know all of the regular customers, often to the point of knowing them by name.

Not only does she bring a smile to every customer who enters the cinema, but she also takes a great interest in the young people who work there.

Amanda Berry OBE, chief executive of BAFTA, said: "So many of the people who have been brought to our attention have demonstrated an incredible passion for film in their communities, which reinforces our belief that film plays a vital role in our everyday lives."

Two winners will be announced in January 2020 and winners, along with a guest will to go to the EE BAFTA's on Sunday, February 2.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

‘Intimidating’: shoppers react to police with dogs in Chapelfield

Norfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. PC Neil Wisken and Police dog Maggie. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Town gridlocked again after ‘selfish’ parking blunder leaves bus trapped

A town has been gridlocked for the second time in a week after a ‘selfish’ parking blunder prevented a bus from moving. Photo: Border Bus

‘It takes away our choice’ - Parents dismay as four schools ban packed lunches

Sam Gravener, inset, has launched a petition against the decision of Heart Education Trust to ban packed lunches: Picture: Archant

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It takes away our choice’ - Parents dismay as four schools ban packed lunches

Sam Gravener, inset, has launched a petition against the decision of Heart Education Trust to ban packed lunches: Picture: Archant

‘I was disgusted by photos of myself’ - Man loses three stone in just 10 weeks

Bob Rouse weighed 26 stone before joining his local slimming group. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Cyclist dies after crash with lorry

A cyclist has died after a crash with a lorry in at a junction between East Harling Road and Kenninghall Road. Picture: Google

‘Intimidating’: shoppers react to police with dogs in Chapelfield

Norfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. PC Neil Wisken and Police dog Maggie. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Paddy Davitt: City’s progress is impressive but Wolves are blazing a trail

Mario Vrancic holds off Ruben Neves in Norwich City's last Carrow Road meeting with Wolves Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists