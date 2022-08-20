News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
60-year-old woman from north Norfolk reported missing

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:28 PM August 20, 2022
Karen Jones has been reported missing from Cromer

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a 60-year-old woman who has been reported missing from north Norfolk.

Police are appealing for help to trace Karen Jones who was last seen at about 11am on Saturday (August 20) at her home in Cromer.

She is white, about 5ft 2in tall, of slim build with long brown/grey hair.

Ms Jones was last seen wearing bright red/pink trousers and a blouse.

Officers are concerned for Ms Jones' welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her or knows of her current whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 and quote incident 181 of Saturday, August 20.

