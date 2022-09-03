News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Warning of no lifeguards on busy beach for final weekend of summer holiday

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:21 AM September 3, 2022
Cromer RNLI lifeguard, Adam Brayne, helped save two teenagers who got into difficulty in the sea nea

Lifeguard services will be suspended on Cromer West Beach this weekend - Credit: Archant

The RNLI has warned there will be no lifeguards on duty at a busy Norfolk beach this weekend.

Lifeguard services will be suspended on Cromer West Beach on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4.

The "difficult but necessary" decision was made by the charity due to "recruitment challenges".

An RNLI spokesperson said: "The RNLI is continuing to work closely with North Norfolk District Council and the local Coastguard, to maximise safety cover in the area and RNLI lifeguard patrols will continue as normal at Cromer East, West Runton, East Runton, Wells-next-the-Sea, Mundesley, Sea Palling, Sheringham East and Sheringham West beaches.

"Extra mitigations will be in place along Cromer West beach, including additional safety signage and signs advising people that the beach will not be lifeguarded during Saturday and Sunday. The nearby RNLI lifeboat stations will remain fully operational.

"In the meantime, beachgoers are advised to follow all safety signage advice, check the weather and tide times before visiting, and if they do get into difficulty or spot someone in trouble to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

Norfolk Live News
Cromer News

