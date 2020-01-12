Search

Beer for £1 as popular seaside festval gets set to return

PUBLISHED: 13:19 12 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 12 January 2020

The Vintage Sixties Festival will be back in Cromer for 2020 and is going to bigger than ever before. Picture: Cromer Pier

Archant

An annual vintage festival is set to take people back to a time when beer cost just £1.

The Vintage Sixties Festival will be back in Cromer for 2020 and is going to bigger than ever before.

The festival, ran by Cromer Pier, has become a firm fixture in Cromer's entertainment calendar and attracted a staggering number of visitors in 2019.

With the success of last year, the team behind the event have decided to extend the festival to two days.

Project manager Deb Lewis said: "Last year was brilliant, lots of people turned out for the festival with their vintage cars and scooters. The weather really helped us as well.

"We are working hard to build the content of the weekend and look forward to releasing details as exciting ideas are confirmed."

The weekend embraces all things sixties on the pier, promenade and beyond.

Some of this years entertainment includes live music all-day courtesy of Rock the Lobster, vintage sixties stalls, dance displays, sixties memorabilia and the return of the rollback £1 a pint.

Mrs Lewis said: "In 2019 the arrival of hundreds of scooters on the promenade was an awesome sight and we are expecting their return alongside other classic vehicles from the era, creating a real air of nostalgia.

"In the theatre on Saturday and Sunday evening we have first class live music entertainment from the 60s."

Premier Cromer Soul Club vintage vinyl DJ's Piers "Hitman Hawkins" and Trevor 'Half' Nelson will drop the needle on discs from their own vinyl collection to open the event on Friday evening at the Pavilion Bar.

Francis Guildea, Pier general manager, said: "This year we are reaching out to the Chamber of Trade to see how other businesses in the town might like to be involved. It will be a really fun atmosphere whether you are five or 95."

The event will take place between March 28 and 29 on and around Cromer Pier.

Would you like to get involved in the event? Whether a business, individual or group send an email to dlewis@cromerpier.co.uk

