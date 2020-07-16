Search

Advanced search

Tennis club expects ‘deluge’ of tourists as new coaches step up

PUBLISHED: 14:12 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:12 16 July 2020

File photo of Kelvin van Hasselt and other members of Cromer tennis and squash club. Picture: Neil Didsbury

File photo of Kelvin van Hasselt and other members of Cromer tennis and squash club. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A expected “tourist onslaught” has prompted Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club to take on eight new coaches.

Tennis coach Tom Fisher demonstrates serve action at Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. Picture: Adam Spruce FilmsTennis coach Tom Fisher demonstrates serve action at Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. Picture: Adam Spruce Films

Kelvin van Hasselt, club chairman, said he expected demand for sports such as tennis, where social distancing could be easily managed, to be strong.

Mr van Hasselt said the new coaches were being trained on a fast-track programme run by the Register of Tennis Professionals director, Adrian Rattenbury.

He said: “We really will need those eight new coaches.

“There are so many people up here in Norfolk working from home who would normally live and work in London looking for outdoor sport in the evenings and at weekends. “Once the schools break up we also expect a deluge of families looking for activities for their children over the summer - and learning tennis outside in the fresh air could be perfect after months indoors doing home schooling.”

Tennis coach Sian Stoppani at Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. Picture: Adam Spruce FilmsTennis coach Sian Stoppani at Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. Picture: Adam Spruce Films

You may also want to watch:

Mr van Hasselt said the facilities would offer another reason for visitors to stay in Cromer over the rest of the summer.

He said: “It will also be a considerable draw to couples and families from London and from other parts of the country, thinking of taking a holiday in Norfolk.”

The club’s new coaches include Marcus Meadows, Tom Fisher, Jack Seton, Sian Stoppani, Jonny Lawrence, Alex Meyrick, Jim Pallister and Lisa Stickells.

Tennis coach Marcus Meadows demonstrates serve action at Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. Picture: Adam Spruce FilmsTennis coach Marcus Meadows demonstrates serve action at Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. Picture: Adam Spruce Films

Mr van Hasselt said the club’s facilities, which included 10 grass courts, were a legacy from the early part of the 20th century when the town was served by two railway stations and was a popular resort for the rich and famous.

MORE: Top coach to launch online table tennis course

He said the club also had badminton, an outdoor tennis table, four all-weather courts and a mini tennis court for toddlers and parents.

He said: “This summer the club has opened a new outdoor badminton court and will offer badminton courses on Mondays and Wednesdays and individual coaching on Tuesdays under newly appointed badminton coach James Salter, a Norfolk county player and in the UK top 50. We’ve also invested in an outdoor table tennis table where the club’s table tennis coach Mark Dare will be giving individual lessons during August.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Demand for Norfolk properties soars as work-from-home triggers London exodus

Jan Hÿtch, partner at Norwich-based Arnolds Keys, said the work-from-home trend was boosting the Norfolk property market. Picture: James Bass

Woman in late teens raped in Norwich park

Sewell Park in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘These houses are a necessity’: family homes approved despite villagers’ objections

The site of the new family homes along Beccles Road. Photo: Google

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

‘I thought my house was going to collapse’ - tremor sparks alarm in seaside town

A tremor has been felt in Gorleston and MP Brandon Lewis has raised concerns Picture: James Bass

Motorists slam parking appeals as foodbank driver among latest caught

Steve Pyne is disputing a parking ticket issued to him during lockdown. He pulled over to check on a friend who had been self-isolating while making deliveries for Norwich Foodbank. Photo: Sonya Duncan /Archant

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood