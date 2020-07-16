Tennis club expects ‘deluge’ of tourists as new coaches step up

A expected “tourist onslaught” has prompted Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Club to take on eight new coaches.

Kelvin van Hasselt, club chairman, said he expected demand for sports such as tennis, where social distancing could be easily managed, to be strong.

Mr van Hasselt said the new coaches were being trained on a fast-track programme run by the Register of Tennis Professionals director, Adrian Rattenbury.

He said: “We really will need those eight new coaches.

“There are so many people up here in Norfolk working from home who would normally live and work in London looking for outdoor sport in the evenings and at weekends. “Once the schools break up we also expect a deluge of families looking for activities for their children over the summer - and learning tennis outside in the fresh air could be perfect after months indoors doing home schooling.”

Mr van Hasselt said the facilities would offer another reason for visitors to stay in Cromer over the rest of the summer.

He said: “It will also be a considerable draw to couples and families from London and from other parts of the country, thinking of taking a holiday in Norfolk.”

The club’s new coaches include Marcus Meadows, Tom Fisher, Jack Seton, Sian Stoppani, Jonny Lawrence, Alex Meyrick, Jim Pallister and Lisa Stickells.

Mr van Hasselt said the club’s facilities, which included 10 grass courts, were a legacy from the early part of the 20th century when the town was served by two railway stations and was a popular resort for the rich and famous.

He said the club also had badminton, an outdoor tennis table, four all-weather courts and a mini tennis court for toddlers and parents.

He said: “This summer the club has opened a new outdoor badminton court and will offer badminton courses on Mondays and Wednesdays and individual coaching on Tuesdays under newly appointed badminton coach James Salter, a Norfolk county player and in the UK top 50. We’ve also invested in an outdoor table tennis table where the club’s table tennis coach Mark Dare will be giving individual lessons during August.”