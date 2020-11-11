Search

Advanced search

‘They all shut at 5pm’: new open-all-hours shop launched in town

PUBLISHED: 07:33 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:33 11 November 2020

Mervin Arulanantham owner of Cromer Stores. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Mervin Arulanantham owner of Cromer Stores. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant 2020

A new shop which aims to sell everything from store cupboard essentials to lottery tickets has opened in Cromer.

Mervin Arulanantham owner of Cromer Stores. Picture: Ella WilkinsonMervin Arulanantham owner of Cromer Stores. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Cromer Stores located on corner of Mount Street and Cambridge Street opened for business on November 2.

The convenience store is the first time business of Mervin Arulanantham.

Mr Arulanantham, who lives in the town, decided to open the business after seeing a gap in the local market for a store offering extended hours beyond 5pm.

The 34-year-old said: “I saw that all the shops [in the town] shut early. They all shut at 5pm so I thought I’d better start a business which opens longer.”

Mervin Arulanantham owner of Cromer Stores. Picture: Ella WilkinsonMervin Arulanantham owner of Cromer Stores. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Mr Arulanantham said after first seeing the premises was available in January, the shop had taken a while to come together because of various set backs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “It’s taken a long time. I was trying to get the premises before the pandemic started in January but it took a long time because the estate agent closed and they couldn’t process things quickly enough.

“Then I couldn’t find the workers to build the shop.”

He said the shop had needed refurbishing before he was able to open: “When I got the premises it was just two rooms so I had to do a lot of work to it. I put the shelves in myself.”

He said he hoped the convenience his shop offered would appeal to people, especially during the pandemic.

“People still need the essential things, they don’t want to go far and they don’t want to have to queue for a long time in the supermarket, they can come here. We have a bit of everything,” he said.

Mr Arulanantham said customers had been very welcoming during his first week of trade.

He said: “People are very friendly and very nice. People have been positive and given me good feedback.

“I’m trying to get the papers in and the lottery tickets and trying to offer everything people need. So if people come into the shop I have everything for them,” he said.

Cromer Stores is open seven days a week 6.30am-10.30pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Covid-19 latest: Broadland and South Norfolk reach new infection rate high

The latest figures for coronavirus infection rates in Norfolk show Broadland and South Norfolk have recorded new highs. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Historic former school to become cycle hire hub at National Trust property

Blickling Hall. Picture: Marion Green

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I feel great, I really do’ - City number one hungry for more Holland caps

Daniel Farke has recently described City number one Tim Krul as the best keeper in the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Police called to 8,000 breaches in first lockdown, say they’ll be tougher this time

Cromer police PC Joey Mazzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew patrolling during the first lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They all shut at 5pm’: new open-all-hours shop launched in town

Mervin Arulanantham owner of Cromer Stores. Picture: Ella Wilkinson