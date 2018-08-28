Music night raises cash for little boy with heart defect

Trevor Bailey presents the proceeds from a charity Northern Soul night at Cromer Social Club to Kyra Welch and her son Kaiden Griffin, who has a congenital heart defect. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Archant

Music lovers who enjoyed a night of Northern soul have helped a little boy with a congenital heart defect.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trevor ‘Half-Nelson’ Bailey, one of the organisers of the Cromer Soul Club event on September 1, presented a cheque for £702.50 to Kyra Welch, mum of five-year-old Kaiden Griffin, who has defied doctors’ expectations to reach the age of five.

Miss Welch, who is from North Creake, near Fakenham, and now lives in Holt, said: “We’ve had some really amazing support and with soul club raising money it goes towards supporting children like Kaiden. We’re really grateful for it.”

Mr Bailey, who runs Holt Vinyl Vault, said more than 120 people were at the fundraising night.

He said: “Cromer Soul Club decided we’d like to make our events charitable, and Kaiden’s Big Fight [his charity] was chosen because he’s local to Holt, and it’s a very worthy cause. We’ll continue to raise money as long as we’ve got the interest.”

The next Northern soul night at Cromer Soul Club will take place on Saturday, December 15 from 7.30pm.

MORE: Norfolk mum of terminally ill boy on why she has no plans to have another child