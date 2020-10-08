Cromer’s Boxing Day Dip cancelled over coronavirus fears

Brave swimmers take part in Cromer's Boxing Day Dip: This year the event has been cancelled because fears social distancing will not be possible at the popular event. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Cromer’s Boxing Day Dip will not go ahead this year because of fears the immensely popular event will attract too many people for social distancing to be possible.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Cromer Boxing Day dip always draws the crowds however the event's popularity has led organisers to call off this year's event over fears they will be unable to run a covid-safe event. The Cromer Boxing Day dip always draws the crowds however the event's popularity has led organisers to call off this year's event over fears they will be unable to run a covid-safe event.

It is the first time the event has been cancelled in more than 30 years.

Taking place on December 26, the Cromer Boxing Day Dip is organised by the North Norfolk Beach Runners and normally attracts thousands of people who line the beach to watch intrepid friends and family take a bracing swim in the North Sea.

As well as being a popular festive tradition, the annual event has also helped raise thousands of pounds for charities, including the RNLI, Stroke Association and local organisations.

Issuing a statement on the decision to cancel this year’s event, Clive Hedges, chairman of the NNBR said: “It is with regret that after careful consideration the North Norfolk Beach Runners have to announce that the 2020 Boxing Day Dip has been cancelled; this will be the first time in over 30 years that the event will not be held.

Brave swimmers run into the North Sea for Cromer's Boxing Day Dip which has been cancelled this year because of coronavirus. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Brave swimmers run into the North Sea for Cromer's Boxing Day Dip which has been cancelled this year because of coronavirus. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

You may also want to watch:

“People’s safety is paramount and whilst we may have been able to create a covid secure environment on the beach for the dippers, we could not do the same for the thousands of onlookers that give so generously to our charities each year.

“Therefore we feel it is the right thing to do.

“We have been eternally grateful to all those that have taken part in previous years, and especially St John Ambulance, the Coastguards and the RNLI who have kept us all safe. At least they can enjoy a lie in on Boxing Day this year.”

Mr Hedges said the NNBR were hopeful the event would make a welcome return in 2021 and asked that people did not organise their own festive dip in order to keep both themselves and others safe.

He said: “All being well, we will return for 2021 and make it yet another record event.

“In the meantime, we would ask that everyone respects this decision and not put others at risk by dipping on the day.

“Please stay safe.”