Search

Advanced search

Norfolk town adds Thai food to its popular dishes, alongside crabs and fish and chips

07 November, 2018 - 13:34
Kim Steggles and wife Annabelle at the Bann Thai restaurant in Cromer. Picture: David Bale

Kim Steggles and wife Annabelle at the Bann Thai restaurant in Cromer. Picture: David Bale

Archant

It’s already famous for its crabs and fish and chips and now a Norfolk seaside town can also boast of its Thai food.

Bann Thai in Cromer on Church Street. Photo: Google MapsBann Thai in Cromer on Church Street. Photo: Google Maps

The Bann Thai restaurant in Cromer has been awarded the 2019 Good Food Award.

Owner Kim Steggles said: “There are only about 300 winners in the whole country. It’s good news for us and for Cromer.

“It’s good that it puts Cromer on the food map for Thai food, and not just for crabs and fish and chips.

“And it rewards all the hard work the staff have put in. Thanks to our loyal customers who supported us over the last 12 months.”

The award says: “Bann Thai Restaurant, 1a Church Street, Cromer, Norfolk, NR27 9ER has now been awarded the prestigious Good Food Award for 2019.

“Over the last 12 months we have evaluated customer feedback and these premises have demonstrated exceptional levels of food quality, service and value when compared to our industry benchmarks in their category. In recognition of this achievement they have been duly awarded the 2019 Good Food Award.”

The restaurant in Church Street employs 10 full and part-time staff and has been open for nearly four years.

Mr Steggles said that Bann Thai was also rated the top Asian restaurant and the top Thai restaurant in Norfolk on TripAdvisor.

The authenticity of the restaurant is largely thanks to Mr Steggles’ wife Annabelle, who is the eatery’s head chef and moved to England from northern Thailand in 2001.

Earlier this year, the couple took over the lease on the neighbouring shop, which was previously a children’s clothing outlet.

Work on the bigger and improved restaurant should be completed by next January.

The Good Food Awards are compiled, scored and written each year so there are always new entries and deletions. The awards are based on tasty delicious dishes, ranking among competitors, consistent positive customer feedback and a great Food Hygiene Score.

Business owners can register their interest to be included and readers can also make nominations too.

For more information, visit www.goodfoodaward.com/winner/2019/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Teenager facing drink driving charge after car landed in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Nurse struck off after lack of English put hospital patients at risk

The Italian nurse demonstrated a lack of competence while working at the NNUH, a hearing ruled. Photo: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Public urged to help police catch wanted Norwich woman

Holly Macro, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Ten free and cheap events in Norfolk this week - from a gift fair to film festival

Norfolk Gift and Food Fair

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast