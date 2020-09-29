Search

Advanced search

Cromer RBL branch is working hard to make the 2020 poppy appeal happen

PUBLISHED: 13:07 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 29 September 2020

The Cromer branch of the RBL have said it is working hard to ensure people will be able to donate and obtain their poppy this year. Picture: David Pritchard

The Cromer branch of the RBL have said it is working hard to ensure people will be able to donate and obtain their poppy this year. Picture: David Pritchard

Archant

The Cromer branch of the Royal British Legion has said despite the challenges posed by coronavirus, it is working hard to make sure people will be able to participate in this year’s Poppy Appeal.

The Royal British Legion is asking volunteers, fundraisers, members and staff to come together and get behind the Appeal in a way not asked of them before because of coronavirus. Picture: David PritchardThe Royal British Legion is asking volunteers, fundraisers, members and staff to come together and get behind the Appeal in a way not asked of them before because of coronavirus. Picture: David Pritchard

Every year 40,000 volunteers from all across the UK make the RBL’s Poppy Appeal happen, however this year coronavirus pandemic means the national appeal will not be able to take place as normal.

You may also want to watch:

To keep volunteers safe boxes of poppies will not be delivered to every business that has supported the Poppy Appeal in the past.

Instead poppies will be available from more than 7,000 major supermarkets across the country and volunteers will run collection stands in other supermarkets and sites where possible.

In Cromer, the RBL has taken delivery of its 2020 poppy pins along with VE Day 75 pins which could not be delivered due to the COVID 19 lockdown.

For any queries regarding the Poppy Appeal in Cromer, please contact the Poppy Appeal Organiser, David Pritchard on 01263 511270.Cromer

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Forty independent school pupils isolating after coronavirus case confirmed

Langley School, in Loddon, has had its first positive coronavirus case. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New retailers open in Chapelfield centre – as changes revealed

Intu is bowing out of Chapelfield but apparently no sale has been agreed yet. Pic: EDP

Ryan Walsh’s golden opportunity fight is OFF

Big fight disappointment for Ryan Walsh Picture: Mark Hewlett

Huge bearded vulture spotted flying over Norfolk

A bearded vulture - also called a Lammergeier - was spotted near the Norfolk village of Foxley. Picture: James Lowen

Shopkeeper ‘in shock’ after hooded attackers smash up car

Shopkeeper Mustapha Maazouz was shocked to find his Smart Fortwo had been smashed up on Golding Place off Dereham Road, Norwich. Picture: Mustapha Maazouz