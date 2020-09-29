Cromer RBL branch is working hard to make the 2020 poppy appeal happen

The Cromer branch of the Royal British Legion has said despite the challenges posed by coronavirus, it is working hard to make sure people will be able to participate in this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Every year 40,000 volunteers from all across the UK make the RBL’s Poppy Appeal happen, however this year coronavirus pandemic means the national appeal will not be able to take place as normal.

To keep volunteers safe boxes of poppies will not be delivered to every business that has supported the Poppy Appeal in the past.

Instead poppies will be available from more than 7,000 major supermarkets across the country and volunteers will run collection stands in other supermarkets and sites where possible.

In Cromer, the RBL has taken delivery of its 2020 poppy pins along with VE Day 75 pins which could not be delivered due to the COVID 19 lockdown.

For any queries regarding the Poppy Appeal in Cromer, please contact the Poppy Appeal Organiser, David Pritchard on 01263 511270.Cromer