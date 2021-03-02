Bid to replace bungalow near railway line with five new homes refused

Published: 10:03 AM March 2, 2021

North Norfolk District Council has turned down a bid to demolish one home in Cromer Road, North Walsham and build five new dwellings on the plot. - Credit: Google StreetView

A bid to demolish a bungalow in North Walsham and build five new homes in its place has been refused.

Roger Lubbock applied to North Norfolk District Council for permission to undertake the works at 80 Cromer Road - a 0.26 ha (0.64 acre) plot which backs onto the Norwich-Sheringham railway line.

The application states the homes would have been 'affordable' and built using materials typical for Norfolk such as red bricks, clay pantiles and timber boarding. It also said the homes had been positioned so they would not overlook the neighbours.

But the application received several objections, including from North Walsham Town Council, who were concerned about traffic access and overdevelopment.

The council refused the scheme because of its design. Their report said: "The positioning of the proposed dwellings and resultant proximity to the eastern and western site boundaries would result in an unacceptably cramped form of development that would not conform with the prevailing form and character of the surrounding area."







