Police close A140 following crash
PUBLISHED: 13:46 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 16 August 2019
Police have closed the A140 at Hevingham following a crash this afternoon.
Norfolk police said on Twitter that officers are looking to reopen Cromer Road as soon as possible.
Police said in a Tweet: "Units from @BroadlandPolice are currently on scene at an RTC on the #A140 at #Hevingham.
"The road is closed whilst emergency services work at scene, we are looking to re-open the road ASAP."
Hevingham is located about seven miles north of Norwich and four miles south of Aylsham.
