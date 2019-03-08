Police close A140 following crash

Police have closed the A140 at Hevingham following a crash this afternoon.

Norfolk police said on Twitter that officers are looking to reopen Cromer Road as soon as possible.

Police said in a Tweet: "Units from @BroadlandPolice are currently on scene at an RTC on the #A140 at #Hevingham.

"The road is closed whilst emergency services work at scene, we are looking to re-open the road ASAP."

Hevingham is located about seven miles north of Norwich and four miles south of Aylsham.