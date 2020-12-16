News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Nightmare scenario': Crew saved after fishing boat lost and taking on water

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 9:04 AM December 16, 2020   
Cromers RNLI lifeboat was called out to assist a broken-down fishing vessel 39 miles off the coast.

Cromer's all weather Tamar class lifeboat was launched assist a fishing boat taking on water. - Credit: Archant

The crew of a fishing boat had to board a life raft after they were hit by the "nightmare scenario" of being lost at sea and taking on water.

RNLI Cromer’s all-weather Tamar class lifeboat was launched at 12.14pm on Tuesday, December 15, after reports of the boat in trouble.

On arrival at the scene, the lifeboat found all seven of the fishing boat's crew had evacuated their vessel and got into a life raft. 

Three of the casualties were airlifted to Hull by rescue helicopter while the remaining four crew members were transferred into the lifeboat and brought back to shore where they were treated by paramedics before being transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

John Redmond, lifeboat operations manager, said. "Reports of a lost vessel taking on water are a nightmare scenario to all people and needed to be acted upon immediately.

You may also want to watch:

"We were soon on scene and pleased that we were able to resolve the situation. All thanks go to the other emergency services that assisted us."

Most Read

  1. 1 Diner reports Gunton Arms claiming 'Covid rules were broken'
  2. 2 Family posted luggage to Norfolk to avoid Covid travel fine, meeting hears
  3. 3 Large police presence during 'ongoing operation' at travellers' site
  1. 4 Road closed after serious collision on A140
  2. 5 Warning after 'disturbing' anti-vaccine leaflet drops through letterboxes
  3. 6 Coronavirus figures suggest Norfolk tier drop hopes will be dashed
  4. 7 Do you know him? CCTV released after parcels snatched from doorstep
  5. 8 Car showroom in town for over 20 years closed with uncertainty over future
  6. 9 When are the Royal Mail's last Christmas post dates?
  7. 10 City pub to close for 48 hours after positive Covid test

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon

Woman taken to hospital after being hit by bus in city centre

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

As region nears coronavirus tier review, NHS bosses issue warning

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon