Cromer residents fill 300 festive boxes for annual charity appeal

Cromer Juniors school council members Gracjan, 10, Eloise, 10, and Jack, 11, help Morrisons Cromer community champion Simon Clipsom (left) and head teacher Whil de Neve load up the school minibus with some of the shoe boxes filled with gifts for needy families supported by Christian charity Blythswood care. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Kind-hearted Cromer folk have rallied round to make sure needy youngsters and their families have a happy Christmas, by filling more than 300 shoe boxes with toys, gifts and toiletries as part of an appeal run by Christian charity Blythswood Care.

In a collection co-ordinated by Cromer Morrisons community champion Simon Clipsom, shoppers and youngsters at Cromer Junior School and Cromer Academy filled boxes donated by local shoe shop Happy Feet with hundreds of items, ranging from toothbrushes to teddy bears, with Morrisons customers donating a further £90 towards toiletries.

The boxes, which were delivered to the Blythswood Care depot at Aylsham by Mr Clipsom and a team of Cromer Juniors school council members, will be sent out to countries supported by the charity, including Pakistan, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary.

Thanking all those who contributed, Mr Clipsom said: “When times are so hard for many people, it is amazing to think they are still prepared to think of others.”