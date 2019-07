Police incident on railway at Cromer causes disruption

Cromer; GV of Cromer Railway Station Archant

Police are currently dealing with an incident on the railway at Cromer.

Train services in the area are being delayed and disrupted as a result.

Services running between Norwich and Sheringham are affected, and may be delayed by up to 40 minutes.

Disruption is expected until 10pm.