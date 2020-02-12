Cromer Pier Vintage Festival 2020: Everything you need to know

The Vintage Sixties Festival will be back in Cromer for 2020 and is going to bigger than ever before.

The festival, ran by Cromer Pier, has become a firm fixture in Cromer's entertainment calendar and attracted a staggering number of visitors in 2019.

With the success of last year, the team behind the event have decided to extend the festival to two days.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

When is the Cromer Vintage Festival?

The vintage festival will be back on the pier between March 28 and 29. Activities will be taking place between 10am and 4pm on and around the pier.

What can I see?

A diverse range of vintage clothing, record, bric-a-brac and collectibles trading stalls will be on the pier and promenade.

Visitors will also be able to see a classic car display on the promenade including the Morris Minor and Mini Clubs is sure to set pulses racing.

Last year the arrival of hundreds of Scooters and classic bikes was a sight that took people back in time to the 60s, the pier are hoping this will happen again in 2020.

An exclusive collection of rare Beatles memorabilia, including collectors vinyls, a Rickenbacker 325, Jet Glow Black c64 21 fret guitar and a Peavey raptor will also be on display.

Is there anything else I can see?

There will also be a private collection of signed photographs from TV and film from the 60s and an auction of an electric guitar jam packed with signatures of 60s stars.

Is it fancy dress?

Hundreds of people dressed up for the even last year, so you will not be alone if you decide to switch your jeans for a pencil skirt.

The best and most authentically dressed lady and gent with tickets to All Or Nothing or The Trems and The Fortunes.

Will there be any music events?

On Thursday, March 26 the festival will kick off with Marty Wilde, one of the only rock n roll pioneers in the world today.

On March 27 there will be a vintage vinyl dance event with DJ Hitman Hawkins and Half Nelson from Cromer Soul Club.

On both Saturday and Sunday there will be live sixties bands at the end of the pier including a Cromer Soul Club DJ's on Saturday and Sight and Sound Holt Vinyl Vault DJ on Sunday.

Will there be any special guests? For one night only, two of the biggest bands to emerge from the 60s will be together on stage in Cromer. The Trems and The Fortunes will be at the Cromer Vintage Festival on Sunday, March 29 for a night of 60s nostalgia.

What can I watch?

All or Nothing - the MOD musical experience will be coming to the theatre on Saturday evening.

With a brand new show by producer Carole Harrison and a West End cast, the show celebrates the iconic sounds of the era.

Who can I meet?

During the weekend there will be an exclusive meet and greet with 60s music legend Dougie Wright.

As a member of the John Barry 7, the drummer has an impressive portfolio including working with 60s sensations The Walker Brothers, Adam Faith and The Fortunes to name a few.

I live or work in the town, can I get involved?

Yes! Whether a business, individual or group send an email to dlewis@cromerpier.co.uk if you would like to host an event or get involved.

Where do I find out more?

For more information on what's on at the vintage festival, visit: www.cromerpier.co.uk/whats-on/vintage-sixties-festival/